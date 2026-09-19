India At Asian Games 2026 Day 1: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For September 19

India's Asian Games campaign will enter a new phase on Saturday, September 19, as the Aichi-Nagoya Games officially get underway with the opening ceremony in Japan.

While sporting action involving Indian athletes has already begun ahead of the ceremony, Saturday will mark the formal opening of the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event.

India will be looking to build on its record performance at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the country won 107 medals, including 28 gold. The Indian contingent will also be aiming to defend its titles in sports such as cricket and kabaddi.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2026 Schedule: Dates, Timings, India Events, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

On Saturday, India's main competitive focus will be on Teqball, with Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza featuring in the women's singles semi-final.

Dsouza has already secured her place in the last four after winning both her group-stage matches. A victory in the semi-final would guarantee her a place on the podium and give India an opportunity to win its first Asian Games medal in Teqball, which is making its debut as a medal sport at the Games.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Quimcy Dsouza will also be in action in the semi-finals. In addition, India's men's doubles combination of Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Declan Marshall Gonsalves will compete in the semi-final stage.

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) 6:30 AM Teqball Women's Singles — Semi-final Quimcy Dsouza 7:30 AM Teqball Mixed Doubles — Semi-final Mohamed Anas Imran Beg / Quimcy Dsouza 8:30 AM Teqball Men's Doubles — Semi-final Mohamed Anas Imran Beg / Declan Marshall Gonsalves 2:30 PM Opening Ceremony Asian Games Opening Ceremony India contingent

ALSO READ | Women's Cricket Asian Games 2026: Check Full Schedule, Teams, India Squad, Where To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.