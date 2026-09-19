Trump-Xi Meeting: White House Releases Itinerary For Chinese President's Washington Visit

The White House released an itinerary for the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, arrive at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington D.C.

Trump greets Xi at the airport; both participate in an arrival ceremony, a very rare occurrence on the military base.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Trump, Xi hold meetings during the day and attend a state dinner.

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Trump to greet Xi, Peng at the White House.

Trump, Xi move to Rose Garden military review, then begin bilateral meeting.

Melania Trump, Peng will attend a separate event in the Washington area; the White House didn't immediately release details of that planned event.

In the evening, the Trumps will host Xi and Peng for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House. Both Trump and Xi will speak at the beginning of the dinner, which will feature a number of guests including tech and finance executives.

Friday, Sept. 25

Tea, a tour, and departure.

The Trumps will host Xi and Peng for tea at the White House.

They'll move to the National Archives in Washington to view US founding documents.

Xi and Peng will depart for Joint Base Andrews.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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