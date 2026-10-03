Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, October 3? Check Here

Banks across India will remain open today, October 3, as it is the first Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. No state-specific bank holiday has been listed for the day.

Banks were shut yesterday, October 2, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, a holiday observed across all states and Union territories.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country, typically to observe national, religious and regional occasions. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, of every month.

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The next bank holiday is tomorrow, October 4, as it is a Sunday. Banks will also be closed on October 10, the second Saturday of the month. Banks in Karnataka and Kolkata will also observe a holiday that day for Mahalaya Amavasya.

What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services across the country, ensuring uninterrupted access for customers even on bank holidays. ATMs also remain operational, though cheque clearances do not take place on days when banks are closed.

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Bank Holidays In October

October is a festive month, with Durga Puja and Dussehra leading to closures in a larger number of states. October 20 is the biggest closure day of the month, with banks shut in most states for Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudha Puja and Durga Puja. A larger number of states will also see closures on October 19.

Check the full list, apart from weekend holidays:

- October 2: All states and Union territories, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

- October 10: Banks in Karnataka and Kolkata will be closed for Mahalaya Amavasya.

- October 17: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Maha Saptami.

- October 19-20: Banks in several states will be closed for Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations.

- October 22 and 23: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja.

- October 29: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Karva Chauth.

- October 31: Banks in Gujarat will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Holiday dates vary by state, and customers are advised to confirm with their local branch before visiting.

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