Attention Flyers! Air India Introduces Special Menus For Eid, Navratri — Check Details

Air India has announced premium dining culinary offerings during inflight services and lounges, enhancing the spirit of the auspicious festive season with the rich cultural diversity of the country on Friday. March marks Navratri, Gudi Padwa, and Eid, welcoming its guests, the aviation company introduced a variety of flavours in the menu.

This initiative by Air India aims at enhancing customer experience by blending service excellence with India's cultural richness for passengers across its global network. Air India's Maharaja lounges started serving regionally inspired festive menus on select dates at Delhi International Airport.

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During Navratri, a special thali that includes cut fruits, Sabudana Khichdi, Raita, Buttermilk, Paneer Sabzi, Kheer, and other delicacies will satisfy the taste buds of customers observing fasts. On Gudi Padwa, the Mumbai airport lounges of Air India served Shrikhand, Chocolate Peda, Orange Coconut Barfi, Mawa Modak, and Gujiya on March 19.

For Eid, both Mumbai and Delhi airports will serve the traditional dessert Sheer Khurma across all flights departing on March 20 and 21. The meals include authentic traditional dishes such as Dal Ghost, Malai Chicken Gilafi Kebab, Kacchi Murg Biryani, Paneer Reshmi Handi, Shahi Tukda, Baklava, and Phirni for lunch and dinner, available across all cabin classes.

To guarantee seamless quality, the initiative is being integrated across the airline's entire catering network, including TajSATS, Oberoi Flight Services, CAFS, and Ambassador's Sky Chef. This unified rollout ensures a standardized experience at every passenger touchpoint.

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