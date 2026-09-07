Andhra Shocker: Man Tied To Scooter, Beaten And Dragged Over Debt

Five men have been arrested in Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district after a man was allegedly abducted, confined overnight, assaulted and dragged along a road after being tied to a scooter over a Rs 30,000 payment dispute, NDTV reported.

The victim was identified as Yella Rajesh, a resident of Ramachandrapeta. The incident came to light after a video showing the assault was circulated on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation and take action against the accused, said the report.

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According to police, Rajesh had agreed to purchase a motorcycle from bike mechanic V. Mahesh for Rs 25,000. During a test ride, Rajesh allegedly collided with a police constable's vehicle. Mahesh's brother subsequently paid Rs 5,000 towards the repair costs, taking the total amount allegedly owed by Rajesh to Rs 30,000.

Police said Rajesh had reportedly failed to make the payment despite repeated demands. On the night of September 5, Mahesh and his associate L. Sriram allegedly abducted Rajesh and confined him at a mechanic's shed in Bhogapuram, as per the report.

The following morning, when Rajesh reportedly said he could not make the payment immediately, the accused allegedly stripped off his shirt, tied ropes around his hands and neck, assaulted him and dragged him along the ground. He was allegedly pulled using a motorcycle, while the incident was recorded on video, it added.

After the video surfaced on social media, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police AR Damodhar directed police teams to take action and ensure the victim's safety.

Police arrested all five accused, identified as Mahesh, Sriram, B Venkata Rao, N Govind and V Appa Rao. Cases were registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges relating to kidnapping and attempt to murder, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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The accused were expected to be produced before a court. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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