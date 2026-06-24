Air India Flight With 164 Onboard Comes Face-To-Face With IndiGo At Ahmedabad Airport

The Air India Aircraft registered VT TQV came face to face with an IndiGo flight which was taking off as the former was landing, according to NDTV on Wednesday.

The A320 Neo Air India flight had with 164 passengers onboard, and was towed at 8.18 p.m.

The two planes were at a safe distance. The Indigo flight was delayed by 20 minutes.

"We are aware of an incident where our flight AI2493 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 24 June after landing inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing. There was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew," Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft was subsequently towed back to the parking bay. The matter has been reported to the regulatory authorities and an investigation initiated," it added.

This development comes after an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Amritsar briefly infringed Pakistani airspace while executing a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22,

An incident that the airline confirmed in a statement.

The incident involved flight AI479 and occurred during the aircraft's approach to Amritsar, according to the carrier.

"The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," Air India said.

ALSO READ: Air India Flight From Delhi 'Marginally Infringes' Into Pakistani Airspace; Probe Ordered

The Tata Group-owned airline said the matter has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being examined internally.

"The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline added.

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