AI Flags 24 Billion Spam Calls, SMS In Q1; TRAI Unplugs 1.8 Lakh Numbers In Crackdown

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India announced that their AI (artificial intelligence) had flagged 24.43 billion suspected spam calls and SMSs (short message services) in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to a statement on Monday to NDTV Profit.

The telecommunication authority said that it had logged 1.08 million spam complaints in the April-June 2026 time period. It also barred and disconnected 1.83 lakh telecom resources in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, in order to clamp down on unsolicited commercial spam. It further blacklisted 263 spam senders over the course of one year.

The regulatory authority blocked 2,873 SMS headers, (also known as sender IDs) in April-June 2026. These tend to be spoofed, unverified and unregistered. The telecom body stated that it sent out 243,000 warning notices to entities it suspected to be spammers.

The TRAI also said that its 'Do Not Disturb' (DND) app, which users can install on their phones aided in blocking1.48 billion promo calls in the first quarter. The 'Do Not Disturb' setting also blocked 7.3 billion promotional SMSs in the first quarter of the financial year 2027.

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It also noted that 89% of spam complaints came through its DND app. Users can utilise the app to register their phone number for 'Do Not Disturb' preferences in order to receive fewer spam calls from telemarketers. The telecom institution stated that over 1.12 billion subscribers are yet to enable their DND preferences.

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