Aadhaar Users Can Now Update Email ID Through App, No Centre Visit Needed

In a major push for resident convenience and digital security, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled users to add or update their email addresses directly via the official Aadhaar mobile application. This new feature completely eliminates the need to physically visit an enrolment centre.

Effective from July 1, 2026, the in-app email update feature is available entirely free of charge. UIDAI has strongly encouraged all residents to take advantage of this complimentary six-month window to secure their profiles.

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The initiative has already witnessed massive public adoption, with more than 250,000 residents successfully updating their email addresses within the first two days of the rollout.

Enhanced Transparency and Real-Time Alerts

Linking an email address provides an essential additional layer of security for cardholders. By syncing this data, users receive real-time email notifications whenever an authentication request is executed.

The Aadhaar App has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform, allowing users to carry out multiple updates seamlessly from their smartphones.

Digital Advancement in UIDAI Framework

The feature is part of a broader upgrade to the smartphone application, which aims to improve the ease of living under the "Digital India" framework. The platform has increasingly become a one-stop hub for self-service demographic updates.

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Over 4 million residents have successfully updated their linked mobile numbers using the app. Approximately 1 million users have utilised the application to update their residential addresses.

To access the new feature, users simply need to download the latest version of the application from their respective smartphone app stores. The new Aadhaar App is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms. Citizens can access and use the feature by downloading it from the respective app stores, depending on their mobile devices.

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