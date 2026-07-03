Caught On Camera: LPG Tanker Explodes At Toll Booth In Uttar Pradesh, Four People Killed

Four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after an LPG tanker crashed into a toll plaza and erupted in flames in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. CCTV footage captured the moment the tanker rammed into the toll booths, at the Kokhraj (Sihori) Toll Plaza on the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway, triggering a massive fireball and thick plumes of black smoke.

The tanker, carrying around 18 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), lost control before crashing into the toll plaza. According to the police, the tanker first hit a road divider and then crashed into the toll plaza. The flames rapidly engulfed the toll plaza and several nearby vehicles leading to a massive blaze, as reported by The New Indian Express. The fire was reportedly visible from two kilometers away.

Firefighters and emergency response teams rushed to the scene shortly after the explosion. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, while the police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to prevent further accidents. Fire personnel continued cooling operations even after the blaze was extinguished, in order to eliminate the risk of another ignition.

The injured were taken to the district hospital while those with critical burn injuries were referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj for specialised treatment.

Police have reported that the tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Efforts are underway to trace him. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident. Technical experts are set to inspect the tanker and examine whether mechanical failure, over speeding, or any other factors contributed to the incident. Officials are also assessing the damage caused not only to the toll plaza but also the surrounding property.

The dramatic visuals that have surfaced in the surveillance footage from the toll plaza have sparked concerns and discussions among netizens about the transportation of hazardous materials and the safety measures in place on busy highways. The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with carrying highly combustible substances and the importance of strict preventative protocols.

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