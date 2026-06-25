'A Matter of Status': Minister Rijiju Echoes MEA, Says Passports Don't Prove Citizenship

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said a passport by itself is not proof of citizenship, backing the Ministry of External Affairs' clarification on the issue and stressing that additional documentation may be required to establish an individual's status.

"It is a matter of status, so the MEA explained a process. You should have a passport, but a passport alone doesn't prove your citizenship. They explained the requirements beyond that," Rijiju told reporters.

Responding to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism over the passport issue, Rijiju accused the Hyderabad MP of making provocative statements and unfairly targeting the BJP.

"Owaisi says this to provoke. He doesn't like the BJP, so he keeps maligning it," Rijiju said.

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The minister reiterated the BJP's position on governance and inclusivity, adding, "For the BJP, people of every religion and every caste are equal. Our philosophy is that justice is for all, appeasement to none.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Wednesday, that passport is a travel document issued by the Government of India to facilitate international travel and should not be treated as a citizenship certificate.

While a passport establishes the holder's nationality before foreign authorities, it does not constitute conclusive proof of citizenship in all legal contexts, the ministry said.

The clarification was issued on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, with officials underscoring the distinction between a passport's role as an international travel document and the legal determination of citizenship.

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The MEA noted that passports are issued only after verification of multiple supporting documents, including birth certificates, Aadhaar, educational records and other government-issued documents. Despite this verification process, a passport by itself is not regarded as definitive proof of citizenship under all circumstances.

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