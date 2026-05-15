25 Foreign Nationals Arrested For Allegedly Voting In Tamil Nadu Elections

Chennai police have arrested around 25 foreign nationals, primarily of Indian origin holding foreign passports, for allegedly voting illegally in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to media reports. The Bureau of Immigration and local police conducted coordinated action at Chennai and Madurai airports, where the suspects were intercepted while attempting to board international flights.

Following the detentions, FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which governs electoral conduct in India, The Sunday Guardian reported.

Officials stated the individuals, who reportedly held citizenship of countries including Sri Lanka, Canada, and Australia, were flagged during routine immigration checks, as per The Times of India.

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Officers reportedly got suspicious after noticing indelible ink marks on their index fingers, typically applied to voters in India after they cast their ballot. This led to immediate verification and subsequent detention for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest several of the accused were of Indian origin, but had acquired foreign citizenship over the years. Despite their change in nationality, they allegedly participated in the electoral process using fraudulent or improperly retained voter identification details.

Authorities believe the individuals may have voted in multiple constituencies, including Pattukottai, Perambur, and K.K. Nagar in Chennai, with additional instances reported in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In one case, a person of Indian origin holding a British passport was accused of casting a vote in the Pattukottai constituency, raising further concerns about loopholes in voter verification mechanisms.

The incident comes in the aftermath of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which resulted in a major political shift. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party. Following coalition support, Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10, marking a significant realignment in the state's political landscape.

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