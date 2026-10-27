Trailer Of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha To Release On This Date

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Eetha, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The upcoming biographical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, was initially scheduled to release in August 2026 but was later postponed to December 4, 2026.

The film's teaser, unveiled in June, grabbed attention and fans were eagerly waiting to see the film's first full-length trailer. Now, the wait is finally over!

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Shraddha Kapoor has now announced the trailer release date, giving fans another glimpse into her upcoming project.

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Eetha Trailer Release Date Announced

On Tuesday, October 27, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to announce that the trailer of Eetha will be unveiled on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Dropping a teaser from the film, she wrote, “बिखरेगा जलवा इस शुक्रवार (Bikhrega jalwa is Shukravar) #EETHA Trailer Out This Friday. In cinemas on 4th December 2026 (sic).”

As per Box Office Worldwide, the first full trailer has been cleared by the censor board with a UA 16+ certificate. The 2 minutes 58 seconds trailer is expected to be shown in cinemas ahead of Ramayana.

What We Know About Eetha?

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the biographical drama is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. Known for her immense contribution to folk theatre, Vithabai carved a distinct identity for herself through her performances and dedication to the art form.

Shraddha steps into the role of the legendary performer. The makers aim to bring Vithabai Narayangaonkar's journey to fame, her personal struggles and artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition to the big screen.

Besides Shraddha, Eetha also brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors including Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta, and Ulka Gupta. According to reports, Nana Patekar will also star in the film. However, there is no confirmation about this. The renowned actor passed away earlier this month due to cardiac arrest in Goa.

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Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, Eetha is all set for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

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