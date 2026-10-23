Exes Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's Share Warm Hug At IIFA 2027 | Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's reunion hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference has taken fans back to their Jab We Met days, with videos of the heartwarming moment going viral.

Kareena arrived at the event in a black leather top and skirt, while Shahid wore a white suit. Clips of their meeting quickly spread online, reminding viewers of their roles as Geet and Aditya in the 2007 romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Fans Want A Sequel

The brief hug between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor prompted emotional reactions online. “Why am I getting emotional seeing this?” one user wrote, while another commented, “Why are we so happy?” A fan added, “Hum emotional ho jate hai,” while others wrote, “Geet and Aditya”.

The comments also included calls for the actors to work together again. One fan described the moment as “My Roman Empire,” while another wrote, “We want jab we met reunion.”

Some linked the moment to the October theory, which suggests that October brings new relationships or reunions with ex-partners. “Guys, October theory is real,” one user commented. Another fan imagined the characters meeting in a parallel universe, writing, “Geet and Aditya in parallel universe”.

Shahid Calls Their Meetings Normal

Kareena and Shahid had a similar interaction at an IIFA press conference in Jaipur in March 2025, when they greeted each other with a hug. Shahid later said there was nothing unusual about their meetings and that they continued to run into each other from time to time.

“For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice,” he said.

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Kareena And Shahid: Then And Now

Kareena and Shahid were once one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples. Their relationship ended in 2007, around the time Jab We Met was being filmed.

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, and they have two children, Misha and Zain.

Kareena And Mira Bond On Talk Show

Meanwhile, Mira recently appeared on Kareena's talk show, What Women Want. After the shoot, she wrote on social media, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are.”

Kareena replied, “So happy you came, gorgeous,” and later called Mira “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today” in an Instagram Story. Mira responded, “Could not have better company. With the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

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