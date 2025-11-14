Tarapur Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Samrat Choudhary Versus RJD's Arun Kumar — Who's Winning

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Tarapur Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Samrat Choudhary Versus RJD's Arun Kumar — Who's Winning
Tarapur election results will be announced today, catch all th e live updates here.

14 Nov 2025, 08:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar election 2025. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Bihar election 2025. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons)
The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
Tarapur Election Result Live Update: Who Won Earlier

In the 2020 Assembly elections, JD(U) candidate Mewa Lal Choudhary secured the Tarapur seat with 55% of the votes, defeating RJD’s Divya Prakash by a margin of 64,468 votes.


Tarapur Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.

The counting of votes for Tarapur will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.


