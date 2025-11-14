Pranpur Election Results 2025: Nisha Singh Vs Tauquir Alam— Who's Winning?
Pranpur constituency went to polls on Nov. 11 in the second phase of Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Pranpur seat in Bihar, where Nisha Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Tauquir Alam of the Indian National Congress (INC).
Nisha Singh from BJP is the sitting MLA for the Pranpur seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Pranpur constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Pranpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently bagged this constituency, demonstrating strong dominance. Nisha Singh of BJP won the election in 2020 with 39.97% vote share (70,917 votes) against Tauquir Alam of INC who secured 38.48% (68,271 votes), with a margin of 2,646 votes.
In 2015, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won with 26.71% vote share (47,924 votes) against Israt Parween of NCP who got 22.19% (39,823 votes), with a margin of 8,101 votes. In 2010, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won with 29.53% vote share (43,660 votes) against Ajay Kumar Singh of NCP who secured 22.91% (33,870 votes), with a margin of 9,790 votes.
Pranpur has a population of 459,907 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 237,000 are males while 222,907 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of X% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.