Pranpur Election Results 2025: Nisha Singh Vs Tauquir Alam— Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Pranpur seat in Bihar, where Nisha Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Tauquir Alam of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Nisha Singh from BJP is the sitting MLA for the Pranpur seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about Pranpur constituency: