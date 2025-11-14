Biharsharif Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Vs Omair Khan — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Biharsharif seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Sunil Kumar and Congress’ Omair Khan are going head-to-head.

Biharsharif went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 55%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Biharsharif constituency: