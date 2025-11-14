Biharsharif Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Vs Omair Khan — Who's Winning?
Biharsharif went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 55%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Biharsharif seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Sunil Kumar and Congress’ Omair Khan are going head-to-head.
Biharsharif went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 55%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Biharsharif constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Biharsharif Assembly Constituency is located in the Nalanda district, the home district of Bihar's Chief Minister. However, unlike the surrounding seats dominated by the Kurmi community, Biharsharif stands out as a traditional stronghold of the Koeri (Kushwaha) caste, making it a unique electoral battleground in the region.
This is a General (Unreserved) seat that has been held by the current incumbent for five consecutive terms (since 2005), initially on a JD(U) ticket and, since 2015, on a BJP ticket.
Biharsharif has a highly diverse political history, having been represented by the Congress, CPI, BJP, JD(U), and RJD in the past. It has currently settled into an NDA vs. Mahagathbandhan contest.
Sunil Kumar of the BJP is the incumbent MLA who has won the seat consecutively since 2005. He will be up against Omair Khan of the Congress (Mahagathbandhan).
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.