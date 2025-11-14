Barachatti Election Results 2025: Jyoti Devi Vs Tanushree Kumari — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Barachatti seat in Bihar, where Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s Jyoti Devi is having a face-off with Janata Dal (United) candidate Tanushree Kumari.

Barachatti went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Barachatti constituency: