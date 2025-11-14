Barachatti Election Results 2025: Jyoti Devi Vs Tanushree Kumari — Who's Winning?
Barachatti went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Barachatti seat in Bihar, where Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s Jyoti Devi is having a face-off with Janata Dal (United) candidate Tanushree Kumari.
Here is all you need to know about the Barachatti constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Barachatti is one of the 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar. The key political forces in the state include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
The sitting MLA from Barachatti is Jyoti Devi of HAMS, who won the seat in the 2020 elections. Earlier, in 2015, the seat was won by RJD candidate Samta Devi.
Over the last three election cycles of 2010, 2015, and 2020, Barachatti has elected candidates from three different parties. With an average victory margin of just 12.12%, the constituency is known for frequent shifts in voter preference, making it one of the more unpredictable seats in the region.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.