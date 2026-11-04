Why CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date Has Been Postponed To November 6? Check how to download hall ticket

IIM Indore has postponed the release date of CAT 2026 admit cards from November 4 to 6. The Institute has shared a revised notification and candidates who have registered for the exam will find CAT 2026 mock test with the admit card on iimcat.ac.in from November 6 until November 29, when the CAT 2026 exam will be held.

IIM Indore delayed the release of CAT hall tickets due to "security measures", the institute has reportedly noted that IIMs have taken additional measures to ensure security of the examination, including face recognition and deployment of mobile jammers at some centres.

Until then candidates can use the mock test to familiarise themselves with the computer-based examination format. As per official information, candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a particular section.

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IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai had earlier mentioned in a press release that "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society." According to the official notification, the CAT 2026 exam will be conducted in 170 cities. and the score will be accessible and valid until December 31, 2027.

Registration for the CAT 2026 exam closed on September 2026. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the CAT exam 2026 admit card. Log on to iimcat.ac.in and click on the registered candidate login tab. Enter your User ID and password. Then, candidates need to navigate to the hall ticket section and view their admit card. Download and save the file, then print physical copies for future reference.

Once downloaded, applicants must verify all information mentioned on the hall ticket, including personal details, application number, date of birth, gender, category, to ensure it is free of error.

Candidates can at times face difficulties while downloading their hall tickets due to various techinical issues such as, low internet speed heavy traffic on the webite among others, in such cases they have been advised to retry downloading the admit card after a few hours.

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