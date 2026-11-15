ICSI CSEET October 2026 Results Declared: Check Marksheet And Merit List

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declatred the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October 2026 session on Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their markseheets from icsi.edu.

ICSI has released the names of the top-ranking candidates and Bhakti Sanjay Shah secured All India Rank (AIR) one. Abhimanyu Singh Rajput secured the second position, while Manjiree Joshi took the third spot.

The CSEET October 2026 examinations were conducted between October 1 and October 6. Candidates can access their individual results using their roll number and registration number.

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The electronic scorecard contains the candidate's examination details, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. ICSI has clarified that physical copies of the result-cum-marks statement will not be issued. Students are requested to download and retain their electronic marks statements for future reference.

How To Download ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

To access the results, candidates need to visit icsi.edu and locate the CSEET October 2026 result link. After clicking the link, they will be redirected to the results portal, where they must enter their roll number and registration number.

Once the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen. Candidates should verify their personal information and subject-wise marks before downloading the electronic result-cum-marksheet.

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Candidates who wish their answers to be reviewed will have the opportunity to apply for re-verification of their answers, which will begin on November 16 and end on December 6.

In the verification process answers papers will be checked to determine if candidates' marks have been calculated and recorded accuratrely. Candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 250 per subject to apply for the service. ICSI will allow candidates to inspect their answer papers or request certified copies through its SMASH portal.

The application window for these services will open on November 16 and remain available until December 15, 2026. Students seeking inspection of their answers will be required to pay Rs 450 per subject, while obtaining a certified copy will cost Rs 500 per subject.

Candidates must complete the relevant application procedures and pay the fees within the specified deadline. To qualify for CSEET, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent across all papers. Both conditions must be fulfilled to pass the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, ICSI has also announced the schedule for the next CSEET examination session. The February 2027 examination is scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 4, 2027.

The registration process for the upcoming session will begin on November 16, 2026.

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