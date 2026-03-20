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RBI To Conduct Rs 1-Lakh-Crore Overnight Variable Rate Repo Auction On March 23

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 16,875.36 crore.

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RBI To Conduct Rs 1-Lakh-Crore Overnight Variable Rate Repo Auction On March 23
Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
  • The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Rs 1 lakh crore overnight VRR auction on March 23
  • The auction will be held from 9:30 am to 10:00 am with fund reversal on March 24
  • The RBI cited current and evolving liquidity conditions for announcing the auction
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The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it will conduct an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 1 lakh crore on March 23.

The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on March 23, and the reversal of these funds will take place on March 24, as per the central bank's release.

The central bank announced the auction based on the current and evolving liquidity conditions of the banking system, the release added.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 16,875.36 crore.

Earlier today, the central bank infused Rs 25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.

On March 17, the central bank injected Rs 48,014 crore liquidity into the banking system via a seven-day VRR.

Before this, the RBI has infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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