ASEAN Is Spreading Wings | The Reason Why

ASEAN is one of Asia's oldest regional blocs. It began in 1967 with five founding members - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - and gradually expanded across Southeast Asia. Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia joined over the following three decades, while Timor-Leste became its 11th member in 2025.

The members have built a relationship around trade and non-alignment. It has largely avoided conflicts and built an extensive network of free-trade agreements with major economies. For a long time, that made ASEAN primarily a trade story. That is changing.

Over the past two years, China, Japan, South Korea and India have all been deepening their economic ties with ASEAN, across semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, AI, energy and supply chains. Each country is bringing something different to the region, creating new opportunities for ASEAN.

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Japan Is Rebuilding Its Industrial Ecosystem

Japan has spent decades building ASEAN's manufacturing base through factories, supplier networks, infrastructure and technology. That relationship is now being rebuilt around EVs, semiconductors, energy and supply-chain resilience.

Japan has a lot at stake. Its factories depend heavily on ASEAN supply chains for products such as ethylene, plastic containers and rubber tyres. It dominated the region's automobile industry. However, Chinese EV makers are now challenging that position. Japan is responding by investing in batteries, engineering, materials, skills and carbon management. That is the broader idea behind several new projects in Thailand.

Energy security is becoming another part of this relationship. Japan launched its $10 billion POWERR Asia initiative after the Hormuz disruption and brought South Korea into the effort. The main goal is to help Asian nations secure oil and energy supplies.

Japan is also pushing to expand the ASEAN Power Grid and deepen cooperation on energy and critical minerals, taking its role beyond manufacturing.

Cheaper Chinese alternatives are challenging Japan's decades-old relationship with the bloc. Moreover, growing US-China uncertainty is bringing Japan and the bloc even closer for strategic reasons. As US-China tensions grow, Japan and ASEAN both have an interest in keeping the region open to multiple partners.

Korea Is Broadening Its Relations

Korea's ASEAN relationship grew through manufacturing, particularly electronics and automobiles, with Vietnam becoming a major production hub. ASEAN offers Korean companies markets, manufacturing capacity and critical minerals, while Korea brings technology and investment. The relationship is now expanding into batteries, clean energy, AI and supply-chain resilience.

Korea has become heavily dependent on Vietnam. Vietnam's share of Korea's ASEAN exports rose from 11% in 2001 to 52% in 2021. Korea is now looking across the region for new markets, production locations and sources of critical minerals.

Batteries are a clear priority. Korea needs reliable inputs, while ASEAN seeks investment to move up the value chain. Korea is also building the supporting infrastructure, including a regional geological database covering thousands of mineral-related datasets.

Korean firms are investing in renewables, green hydrogen, AI and digital infrastructure, supported by a proposed supply-chain resilience framework. It is also looking at nuclear power as another area of cooperation, taking on a much bigger role.

China Is Still The Centre Of Gravity

China remains the centre of gravity for Southeast Asian trade and networks. ASEAN needs China's scale, capital and industrial capacity, while China needs ASEAN's markets. At the same time, it needs the region's production base to avoid sanctions and tariff risks. China-ASEAN trade crossed US$1 trillion in 2025. In the last few years, Chinese capital has also been moving into ASEAN startups and financial markets.

Even energy security is becoming part of the relationship. After the 2026 Hormuz disruption, both agreed to cooperate more closely on energy supplies, power connections, renewables and nuclear energy.

ASEAN's view of China is changing alongside this economic relationship. In the 2026 ISEAS survey, 52% of respondents chose China over the US when asked to pick one, compared with 48% for the US. It was a narrow margin, but it showed the balance moving towards China. At the same time, South China Sea disputes continue to affect how countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines view Beijing. However, there is some progress along those lines too, and the situation is expected to normalise by the end of 2026.

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India's Strategic Role Is Pivotal

India and ASEAN have long-standing commercial and strategic ties, but their economic integration has remained relatively modest compared with China, Japan and Korea. ASEAN offers India markets, manufacturing opportunities and strategic connectivity, while India brings services, digital infrastructure and a large consumer market.

India's strategic importance is rising. In the 2025 ISEAS survey, India moved from ninth to sixth among ASEAN's strategically relevant external partners. Maritime cooperation has also expanded, including the first ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in 2023 and India's BrahMos missile deal with the Philippines.

India's digital infrastructure offers another opening. The India-Singapore UPI-PayNow connection is a good example of how Indian digital systems can plug into ASEAN economies.

Trade is where the relationship remains harder. ASEAN-India trade reached US$128.38 billion in FY26, but that has resulted in a large trade deficit for India. A review of the trade agreement focuses on making trade easier while addressing non-tariff issues.

Along with defence and digital payments, semiconductors and connectivity are also on the cards. Malaysia and India may become partners in chip manufacturing, while a proposed India-Myanmar-Thailand highway may change how it trades and interacts with the bloc.

ASEAN's Real Opportunity

ASEAN is becoming a place where different economic powers are building deeper ties. China brings scale and capital. Japan brings industrial depth and technology. Korea is moving into batteries, AI and critical minerals. India brings digital infrastructure, services and strategic connectivity.

Singaporean regional policy thinker Simon Tay calls this a "minus-two world": neither the US nor China can shape Southeast Asia on its own. That gives ASEAN more room to work with different partners and pursue its own interests.

But there is a catch. More partnerships can also create new dependencies. For instance, Indonesia's nickel industry attracted huge investment. However, Chinese firms came to dominate the supply chain, leaving Indonesia more dependent on China.

ASEAN is spreading its wings. The question is whether it can build enough capability to negotiate with all these powers from a position of strength - and whether those powers are willing to build ASEAN as an economic partner, rather than simply treat it as a market or production base.

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