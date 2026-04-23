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India's Manufacturing Momentum Picks Up, April PMI Data Rises To 55.9

Services activity also firmed, with the HSBC India Services PMI climbing to 57.9 from 57.5 monthonmonth, reflecting sustained demand in the sector.

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India's Manufacturing Momentum Picks Up, April PMI Data Rises To 55.9

India's April PMI data signalled a pickup in momentum across manufacturing and services, pointing to a strengthening expansion at the start of the new financial year. The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in April, up from 53.9 in March, indicating improved output and new order growth.

Services activity also firmed, with the HSBC India Services PMI climbing to 57.9 from 57.5 month‑on‑month, reflecting sustained demand in the sector. The overall growth picture improved as well, with the HSBC India Composite PMI increasing to 58.3 in April from 57 in March, underscoring broad‑based expansion across the economy.

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