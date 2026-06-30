India-US Trade Deal In Final Steps, US Envoy Sergio Gor Says 'It's In The Last 1-2%'

The trade agreement between India and the United States is within touching distance of the finish line, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, describing the deal as virtually complete even as a few outstanding items continue to be worked through.

Speaking at the IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington DC, Gor said the agreement had advanced further than most anticipated.

"That trade deal, we thought was done, until the Supreme Court decided to have it underway. And so we continue to pursue that, and we are very close... Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that are made for both sides, but it's in the last 1-2% of that deal," he said.

In a separate interaction with ANI, Gor described the state of bilateral commerce as a strong foundation for the deal's conclusion. "Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence and so we are getting close to finalizing that," he said.

"But, these things are complex legal things and this is not of one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner than later," he added.

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Additionally, Gor, who has served alongside US President Donald Trump for a decade, described his recent conversation with the President as reflecting the warmth of the broader relationship.

"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both," he told ANI.

The India-US trade deal has been under negotiation for several months, with both sides aiming to reduce tariff barriers and expand bilateral commerce across goods and services.

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