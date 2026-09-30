Hyderabad Real Estate: New Housing Supply Surges 120%, Rs 2.5 Crore+ Homes Take 23% Share

Hyderabad recorded the sharpest rise in new housing supply among India's top seven cities in the July-September quarter, with developers adding about 18,950 units, up 120% from 8,630 units a year earlier, according to Anarock Research's Q3 2026 data. Homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore accounted for more than 23% of the new supply.

New housing supply in Hyderabad was also up 12% from around 16,970 units in the April-June quarter, making it the second-largest market for new additions after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which saw about 37,500 units. Pune followed with 18,730 units, while Bengaluru recorded around 17,720 units.

The upper end of the market took a notable share of the launches. Over 23% of Hyderabad's new supply was priced above Rs 2.5 crore, a segment that Anarock's national breakdown shows to be smaller than the mid-premium bands.

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Across the top seven cities, homes priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore had the largest share of new supply at 34%, followed by the Rs 1.5-2.5 crore range at 24%.

Hyderabad's expansion stood out in a quarter when most cities saw launches slip. Only Hyderabad, MMR and Bengaluru recorded a yearly rise in new supply, at 120%, 27% and 17% respectively. NCR, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata all saw declines.

Across the top seven cities, new supply rose 18% to about 1.14 lakh units, and MMR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad together made up 81% of the total addition.

Demand in the city also improved. Hyderabad sold about 12,970 units in Q3, up 15% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, from about 11,305 units a year earlier.

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It recorded the highest yearly rise in sales among the top seven cities, ahead of Bengaluru at 12% and MMR at 5%. Every other major city saw a yearly dip.

Launches, however, ran well ahead of sales in the city during the quarter. Across the top seven cities, sales rose only 3% to about 1,00,220 units, and unsold inventory climbed 12% to about 6.31 lakh units from 5.62 lakh a year ago.

Average prices rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 9,714 per sq ft. The report does not give a separate price figure for Hyderabad.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said buyers were likely to stay selective because of higher prices and affordability concerns, but expected the festive season, stable borrowing costs and a healthy launch pipeline to support sales.

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