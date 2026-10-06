GST 2.0 | Tax Rate Changes Once A Year Effective April 1, Slabs Intact In Current Review: Sources

GST rate changes will now be taken up only once in a year, according to top government sources. Sources also said any related rate change proposals are not on the agenda of the upcoming GST Council meeting on October 8.

"Rate changes are not on the table in this meeting. From now on, GST rate changes will be taken up only once in a year," said sources close to the development.

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