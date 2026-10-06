Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

GST 2.0 | Tax Rate Changes Once A Year Effective April 1, Slabs Intact In Current Review: Sources

"Rate changes are not on the table in this meeting. From now on, GST rate changes will be taken up only once in a year," said sources close to the development.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
GST 2.0 | Tax Rate Changes Once A Year Effective April 1, Slabs Intact In Current Review: Sources
  • GST rate changes will now be considered only once a year, according to government sources
  • No GST rate change proposals are scheduled for the October 8 GST Council meeting
  • The upcoming GST Council meeting will not discuss any rate modifications
How will this annual schedule affect everyday consumer prices?

GST rate changes will now be taken up only once in a year, according to top government sources. Sources also said any related rate change proposals are not on the agenda of the upcoming GST Council meeting on October 8.

"Rate changes are not on the table in this meeting. From now on, GST rate changes will be taken up only once in a year," said sources close to the development.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Wall Street Movers: Constellation Energy, Option Care Health, P&G Jump In Premarket Trade

Wall Street Movers: Constellation Energy, Option Care Health, P&G Jump In Premarket Trade

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com