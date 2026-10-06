GST 2.0 Next-Gen Reforms: Five Major Overhauls Await GST Council's Nod On Oct 8

Over a year after the GST Council rationalised the tax rates under the indirect taxation regime, another key set of reforms are expected to be enacted at the panel's meeting scheduled on Oct. 8. The next-generation reforms, which will be deliberated upon by the state and central finance ministers, are aimed at removing structural bottlenecks, slashing compliance burdens and moving the country towards a trust-based tax architecture.

The proposed overhaul cover various sectors of the economy — from micro, small, and medium enterprises and agriculture to e-commerce, digital infrastructure, banking, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Here are the five key changes to be placed before the GST Council.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Process Reforms

The primary aim of the process overhaul is to let system algorithms execute data-driven tasks, reserving tax officers strictly for matters requiring subjective commercial judgment. The objective is to curtail arbitrary scrutiny and end the deluge of departmental queries that currently bottleneck everyday trade.

Taxpayer onboarding is already getting transformed through automation. Around 61% of new GST registrations are approved within three working days without human intervention. The remaining cases are now being streamlined through strict procedural filters to prevent unwarranted documentation requests and arbitrary rejections.

Also, this reform will simplify return filings through real-time invoice matching. By capturing corrections transparently and automatically reflecting adjustments in the buyer's electronic ledger, input tax credit will be validated at the exact moment of recording.

The refund pipeline is also expected to improve, as all refund claims will be mandatorily acknowledged within 10 days, with 90 percent of the claimed amount released almost immediately upon automated risk clearance. To eliminate paperwork, the GST network will fetch shipping, export, and transactional data straight from customs and banking databases.

ALSO READ: GST 2.0 | Tax Rate Changes Once A Year Effective April 1, Slabs Intact In Current Review: Sources

Structural Reforms

Input Tax Credit is the engine of value-added taxation, yet businesses have long complained about arbitrary denials of credit due to failures elsewhere in the supply chain.

Under the proposed rules, a genuine buyer who possesses a valid invoice, has taken delivery of the goods, and has paid the supplier in full — including the tax component — will retain their credit unconditionally. Legitimate taxpayers will no longer be penalised or denied input credit merely because an upstream supplier defaulted on their tax deposit.

The Council will also decide on widening the credit perimeter by bringing standard business overheads back into the credit chain. Currently, several legitimate operational expenses are excluded from credit eligibility, forcing businesses to treat unpaid tax as a sunk cost that inflates consumer prices.

Single Exits, Frictionless Restorations

The GST Council will also decide on approving the proposals that are aimed at simplifying the exit route for companies. In line with easing entry barriers, the government is working to ensure that closing an enterprise under GST becomes just as simple as opening one.

Also, the proposals on table will also bring relief to taxpayers whose GST registrations were suspended due to technical or procedural oversights. Once the outstanding return is filed or the procedural lapse is rectified, the system will restore the GST identification number automatically, cutting out discretionary officer clearances and prolonged business halts.

Taxpayers would also benefit from statutory default clauses, that are proposed to be enacted to catalyse the refund claims. Once a claim is not processed or questioned within 10 days, it will be deemed acknowledged by law, triggering an immediate 90% payout that scales up to the full amount.

Also, a concept note will be placed before the Council to overhaul filing frequencies. Under this proposal, small business-to-consumer dealers could be allowed to file their GST returns just once a year, instead of navigating the monthly schedules.

Exports Of Services

Under this proposed overhaul, Indian service exporter will no longer forfeit their export status simply because they bill an overseas client through an international branch.

Also, domestic contract research, technical testing, certification, and repair services performed inside India for foreign clients will formally qualify as zero-rated exports, even if the underlying physical goods remain within Indian borders. This measure resolves a contentious issue that had tied up clinical research organisations and engineering testing labs in protracted tax litigation.

The payment realisation regime will be simplified by ending contradictory compliance benchmarks. The tax administration will discard duplicate evidentiary metrics and align GST payment receipt standards squarely with the Reserve Bank of India's foreign exchange rules.

Service exporters will also secure access to broadened refund channels. Tax credits accumulated on high-value domestic input services and specialised equipment will now be eligible for cash refunds, reflecting the actual cost structures of high-end export firms.

Electronic Commerce

The current e-commerce framework disadvantages small traders by requiring them to maintain a registered physical place of business in every single state where their inventory is warehoused or sold. This rule has kept micro-sellers confined to their home territories while well-capitalised enterprises dominate online marketplaces.

The reform blueprint proposes a single-point verification model. Small merchants will complete registration and verification once in their home state, which will automatically grant them pan-India selling rights on digital platforms.

ALSO READ: GST Council May Allow Input Tax Credit On Group Insurance, Vehicles Taken On Lease

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.