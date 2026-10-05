GST Council’s 57th Meeting Postponed By A Day, Rescheduled To October 8

The 57th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has been rescheduled to October 8, according to an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held as per the previous programme, will now take place on Thursday, October 8, from 11 am onwards at the Summit Room of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The GST Council Secretariat said the meeting was being rescheduled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

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The change has been conveyed to members of the GST Council, with the secretariat requesting that the revised schedule be brought to the attention of the respective members.

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The office memorandum was issued with the approval of the Revenue Secretary, who is also the ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

The rescheduling comes ahead of the Council's meeting, where several tax-related matters could be taken up for consideration.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state and Union Territory representatives, is the apex decision-making body on goods and services taxation in India.

The secretariat did not provide details on the agenda for the rescheduled meeting in the memorandum.

Specific proposals to be considered by the Council are generally circulated to members ahead of its meetings.

The meeting will be held nearly a month after the previous schedule was communicated through an office memorandum dated September 6, 2026.

The GST Council Secretariat expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the change in schedule.

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