Govt Upgrades Rice Quality For 80 Crore Free Food Grain Scheme Beneficiaries

The Union Cabinet has approved a major reform to strengthen India's food security system by upgrading the quality standards of rice distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The move marks the first significant revision in nearly three decades and is aimed at ensuring better-quality food grains for more than 80 crore beneficiaries across the country.

The government said the reform is part of a broader effort to transform the public distribution system (PDS) from a conventional subsidy-based model into a technology-enabled and transparent delivery framework.

Under the updated norms, beneficiaries will continue to receive the same food grain entitlement, but with improved quality standards.

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The initiative is linked with wider reforms under the Rs 25,530 crore SARTHAK-PDS programme, which focuses on modernising the distribution network, reducing leakages and improving efficiency through digital interventions.

The upgraded system will also promote greater transparency through QR-based traceability mechanisms, enabling better monitoring of grain movement from procurement to distribution.

The government said the changes are designed to ensure optimal utilisation of resources while maintaining the dignity of beneficiaries.

The Centre highlighted that the reforms will improve the overall efficiency of the food security architecture by introducing stronger quality checks and technology-driven processes.

The decision comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness of welfare schemes and ensure that food security programmes deliver not only adequate quantity but also improved quality to eligible households.

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