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Goods, Services Exports Up 4.6% To $863.11 Billion In FY26

Merchandise exports grew 0.93% to $441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from $437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed.

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Goods, Services Exports Up 4.6% To $863.11 Billion In FY26
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New Delhi:

The country's goods and services exports rose 4.6% to an all-time high of $863.11 billion during 2025-26, up from $825.26 billion in 2024-25, despite global economic uncertainties, according to revised commerce ministry data.

Merchandise exports grew 0.93% to $441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from $437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed.

"Despite global uncertainties and challenges in goods trade, India's merchandise exports maintained its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the total export basket," an official said.

The standout performer, however, remains services exports, which surged to an all-time high of $421.32 billion in 2025-26, compared to $387.55 billion in 2024-25, recording a growth of 8.71%.

"This sharp rise underscores the expanding global demand for services such as IT, business solutions, and professional expertise, reinforcing the country's strength in the services sector," the official added.

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