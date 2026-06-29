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Cabinet Clears Additional Rs 30,000 Crore For NIIF To Boost Infra Investment

The Centre said the fresh investment is expected to have a multiplier effect by attracting private capital, creating jobs and supporting India's long-term growth vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

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Cabinet Clears Additional Rs 30,000 Crore For NIIF To Boost Infra Investment
The government holds a 49% stake in NIIF
Photo by rupixen on Unsplash

The Union Cabinet has cleared an additional investment commitment of Rs 30,000 crore in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to accelerate infrastructure investments and mobilise institutional capital into India, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.

The latest allocation takes the Government of India's total commitment to NIIF to Rs 60,000 crore. The move is aimed at accelerating investments in key sectors including transport, energy, digital infrastructure, urban development and electric mobility.

The NIIF, India's sovereign-anchored investment platform managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), currently manages capital commitments of around Rs 40,000 crore across its funds and investment strategies. The fund has returned nearly Rs 12,000 crore to investors through portfolio exits.

The government holds a 49% stake in NIIF, which has attracted investments from major global institutions, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, multilateral agencies and domestic financial institutions.

The additional commitment will be used to establish NIIF's second infrastructure-focused fund, NIIF Infrastructure Fund II, which is expected to have a target corpus of around Rs 30,000 crore. The fund will focus on investments in transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure and emerging areas such as e-mobility.

Over the years, NIIF has invested across sectors including roads, ports, airports, renewable energy, healthcare, affordable housing, manufacturing and technology. Its investments are aligned with government priorities such as PM Gati Shakti, Digital India, Make in India and India's climate commitments.

The Centre said the fresh investment is expected to have a multiplier effect by attracting private capital, creating jobs and supporting India's long-term growth vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

ALSO READ: How Venezuelan Earthquakes Impact India's Oil Imports, Energy Security

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