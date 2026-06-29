Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Expected Monday Drop

Welcome To The Jungle saw the expected drop in collections on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Even with the weekday slowdown, the comedy continues to perform well and is inching closer to the Rs 70-crore-net mark in India.

The film has collected Rs 5.94-crore net so far on Day 4 from 9,512 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 69.69 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 83.51 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 18.33% on Monday.

Morning shows opened at 11.85% occupancy, which increased to 20.46% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy improved further to 22.69%, showing that more people turned up as the day progressed.

Regional Performance

Lucknow emerged as the strongest-performing market with 29% occupancy, including 37% in the afternoon and 36% during evening shows. It was followed by Jaipur (27.7%), Chandigarh (26.7%), Chennai (23.7%) and NCR (21.7%).

Among the other major centres, Mumbai registered 18.7% occupancy, followed by Ahmedabad (16.7%), Bengaluru (16.3%), Pune (13.7%), Hyderabad (13%), Bhopal (12%) and Kolkata (11.7%). Surat remained one of the weaker-performing markets with 7.7% occupancy.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Weekend Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Maintains Upward Trend — Check Earnings

Box Office Journey So Far

The film began its run with paid previews of Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday from 2,494 shows. It then collected Rs 15.25 crore on Friday from 10,892 shows, followed by Rs 20 crore on Saturday from 10,396 shows and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday from 10,867 shows.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

The story follows a group of quirky characters who get caught in a chaotic jungle adventure filled with confusion, criminals and plenty of comedy.

ALSO READ: Curry Barker's Obsession Nears Rs 100-Crore Mark In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.