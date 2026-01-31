Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Budget 2026: Part B Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Poised To Take Centre Stage In Historic Shift

Part B will reportedly articulate both short-term priorities aimed at immediate economic stability and long-term objectives that will shape India's growth.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Budget 2026: Part B Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Poised To Take Centre Stage In Historic Shift
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2026 Budget on Feb. 1.
Photo Source: PTI

This year's Union Budget 2026 presentation is set to break a 75-year tradition, with the Government of India preparing to overhaul the structure of the Finance Minister's speech, Governmentt sources told NDTV. Historically, Part A of the Budget has carried most of the detailed policy announcements, while Part B served primarily as a shorter segment focused on tax proposals and select updates.

That convention is expected to change this year. According to people familiar with the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to devote unprecedented detail and emphasis to Part B, making it the most closely watched portion of the speech. The section is expected to serve not just as a tax policy outline but as a broader statement on India's economic direction.

Part B will reportedly articulate both short-term priorities aimed at immediate economic stability and long-term objectives that will shape India's growth trajectory as the country moves deeper into the second quarter of the 21st century, the sources added.

Beyond macroeconomic positioning, the segment is also expected to present a roadmap to elevate India's local strengths on the global stage. The government may use this platform to highlight sectors where India already holds competitive advantages, while projecting the nation's economic potential over the coming decades.

Given the redesigned format and its strategic intent, Part B of the Budget Speech is likely to draw heightened attention from economists, market participants, and global experts, who will be watching closely for directional cues on reforms, growth priorities, and India's emerging role in a shifting global economy.

ALSO READ: Budget 2026 Expectations: Spending On Defence, MSMEs And India's Growth In Focus

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India-EU FTA, Ajit Pawar's Death And NSEs IPO Dream Cleared: The Week That Was

India-EU FTA, Ajit Pawar's Death And NSEs IPO Dream Cleared: The Week That Was

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search