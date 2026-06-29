'You Want to Be Rich?': Why SaaS Godfather Jason Lemkin Says 6-Day Office Weeks Are Non-Negotiable

Since the epidemic, one of the most contentious issues in the computing sector has been the nature of work in the future. While some businesses support remote and flexible work arrangements, others encourage workers to return to the office.

One of the most powerful voices in the Software as a Service (SaaS) market has now stated his stance. The "Godfather of SaaS," Jason Lemkin, says he only wants to invest in firms with small teams that operate from the office six days a week. He claims that businesses that rely on remote work or offer workers a more flexible schedule will find it difficult to compete in a world dominated by AI.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 20VC podcast, Lemkin stated that the firms he wants to invest in are those that prioritise in-person work and require employees to put in long hours. "I want small, well-paid teams that work in the office more than six days a week."

"I have no interest in making any more investments. I have no interest. And it's because they will fail, not because I lack empathy," he added during his conversation.

According to him, his opinions are based on what he has observed within his own squad. He acknowledges that some people find success working remotely, but he feels there are too many distractions.

Lemkin added that those who want to use startup equity to amass a substantial fortune must realise that there are trade-offs associated with success. He believes that those who put in fewer hours cannot expect remarkable financial gains.

"Working eighteen hours a week does not earn you 10 million dollars. A watch is given to you. "You receive an Omega," Lemkin remarked. "Do you want to be wealthy or an Omega? Boys, make your decision."

Lemkin claims that today's tech professionals must decide between taking on the hard pace of high-growth firms in the hopes of generating riches through ownership and leading a comfortable lifestyle with a consistent paycheck.

He asked, "Do you want to make $180,000 a year or do you want to make money from your equity? In terms of technology, this will be your choice."

Lemkin's remarks coincide with the fact that many IT firms are utilising AI to run teams more efficiently and make decisions more quickly. Founders in Silicon Valley are increasingly discussing hiring fewer staff members but anticipating greater contributions from each one.

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