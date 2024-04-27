UAE’s $35 Billion Egypt Deal Marks Gulf Powers’ Buying Spree

Along with the Nile, one strand that connects all those disparate Egyptian locations is a network of roads and Wataniya Petroleum gas stations. That brand, too, is partly up for sale in what would be a watershed—the first privatization of a company owned by Egypt’s powerful military. At various stages, Petromin Corp. of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. both showed interest in this asset, which would extend their fuel distribution empires. Authorities have suggested stakes in other military-owned companies may also be up for grabs, a step that would fulfill IMF and World Bank demands to lessen state ownership of businesses. Much of that control dates to the 1960s policies of Gamal Abdel-Nasser, under whose authoritarian rule Egypt became the vanguard of the Arab world. Now the Gulf states have the upper hand, at least financially.