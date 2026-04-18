'Where Is Your Heart?': Naveen Jindal Faces Backlash For Questioning FIR Against Anil Agarwal In Plant Blast

Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal has come under heavy backlash over his post on X questioning inclusion of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal in the FIR related to the Vedanta power plant blast case.

"Mr. Navin Jindal, where is your heart?" asked Pravesh Jain, Chairman, Paras Group of Companies, as he pointed to the loss of lives caused by the incident at Vedanta's plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

Since the accident on April 14, the death toll has risen to 22 workers, as reported by NDTV. Fourteen injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials said. A central team specialising in industrial safety has begun an investigation into the accident and further details are likely to emerge following the completion of the central investigation.

According to preliminary technical investigation into the blast, excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a pressure build-up, triggering the explosion. The initial probe also points to “lapses in upkeep and negligent operation” at the power plant, police officials told PTI.

"Twenty families in Chhattisgarh are shattered, fathers, husbands, sons blown to pieces in Anil Aggarwal's plant, their lone earners gone forever. Yet you tweet in defence of the billionaire instead of picking up the phone to your own government's CM if you are so much concern for Anil Aggarwal @AnilAgarwal_Ved ? This is not corporate solidarity, this is betrayal of the blood on the factory floor," Jain posted on X.

"Routine FIRs against chairmen exist for a reason: lives were lost due to criminal negligence. While your fellow industrialists flee with thousands of crores in NPAs, looting taxpayers, you stay silent. As an MP and industrialist, have you ever wept for the millions of workers dying daily for rupees 10,000 and 12-hour shifts? Never," added Jain.

Mr. Navin Jindal, where is your heart? Twenty families in Chhattisgarh are shattered, fathers, husbands, sons blown to pieces in Anil Aggarwal's plant, their lone earners gone forever. Yet you tweet in defence of the billionaire instead of picking up the phone to your own… — Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) April 18, 2026

Jindal, in a post on X on Saturday, raised concerns over the inclusion of Anil Agarwal in the FIR, stating that naming him before any investigation is completed raises serious questions.

He described the incident as "deeply painful, with 20 families losing everything." He added that providing “proper compensation, livelihood support for the families, and a thorough investigation are non-negotiable.”

"Naming Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji in the FIR before any investigation raises serious concerns. He is a self-made man from a humble and backward community background who built a global enterprise from scratch. He had no role in that plant's operations," said Jindal in his post.

“When accidents happen in PSU plants or Railways, do we name the Chairman? We do not. The same standard must apply to the private sector too,” he wrote.

Also Read | Vedanta Power Plant Accident: Central Team To Probe Sakti Plant Blast That Killed 21

Jain, however, came down heavily on Jindal saying that "Anil Aggarwal's legal army can fight his battles".

"Stop painting this as a corporate turf war. Stand with the widows and orphans, Mr. Jindal, or forever be remembered as the MP who chose profit over grieving mothers," said Jain.

Another X user reacted to Jindal's post saying that it is the owner's responsibility to be vigilant as they own the profits of the company.

"Sir, owners have to be vigilant because they own the profits, set the budgets, decide maintenance spend & safety culture.

When top bosses cut corners to maximise returns, workers pay with their lives. Naming the Chairman in FIR isn't unfair — it's the only way to force real accountability," reads a post by the name of Baazigar Bhau.

Sir, owners have to be vigilant because they own the profits, set the budgets, decide maintenance spend & safety culture.



When top bosses cut corners to maximise returns, workers pay with their lives. Naming the Chairman in FIR isn't unfair — it's the only way to force real… — Baazigar Bhau 🙅🏽‍♂️ (@anuraguni) April 18, 2026

A third post by 'Think India' asks, "Mr. Naveen Jindal, twenty families in Chhattisgarh have lost everything... fathers, sons, breadwinners gone in seconds inside a Vedanta Limited plant.

Yet your first instinct is to defend Anil Agarwal?"

Mr. Naveen Jindal, twenty families in Chhattisgarh have lost everything... fathers, sons, breadwinners gone in seconds inside a Vedanta Limited plant.



Yet your first instinct is to defend Anil Agarwal? — Think India (@ThinkXIndia) April 18, 2026

The FIR has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

“Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added,” Thakur told PTI.

Also Read | FIR Against Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Others After Blast Kills 20 Workers In Chhattisgarh

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