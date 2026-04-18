Vedanta Power Plant Accident: Central Team To Probe Sakti Plant Blast That Killed 21

A central team specialising in industrial safety is expected to begin an investigation on Saturday into the accident at the Vedanta power plant, officials said, as reported by NDTV. The team, comprising officials from the Department of Industrial Safety and Boiler Inspectors, is likely to arrive in Sakti from Delhi to carry out the inquiry. The move follows the submission of a report by the State Boiler Inspector, after which the central authorities decided to step in.

The accident occurred at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on April 14. Since then, the death toll has risen to 21 workers, NDTV reported. Fourteen injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials said. Authorities have indicated that further details would emerge following the completion of the central investigation.

According to preliminary technical investigation into the blast, excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a pressure build-up, triggering the explosion. The initial probe also points to “lapses in upkeep and negligent operation” at the power plant, police officials told PTI.

"According to an initial report submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector, the excessive fuel inside the furnace generated high pressure, causing a blast in the boiler. The pressure forced a lower pipe of the boiler out of its designated position, resulting in the severe accident," according to a police statement on Thursday.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti also confirmed that the accumulation of fuel and the resulting excessive pressure were the primary causes of the explosion, the statement added.

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During the investigation, it emerged that Vedanta company and its contractor NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited) failed to properly adhere to maintenance and operational standards for machinery and equipment, as per the statement.

The FIR has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

“Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added,” Thakur told PTI.

A special team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel has been constituted, comprising Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Gupta, forensic officer Srishti Singh, and Dabhra police station in-charge Rajesh Patel, he said.

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