Warner Music India, SVF Entertainment Team Up To Take Bengali Music Worldwide

Warner Music India is expanding its focus on regional music with a new partnership with SVF Entertainment, one of the biggest names in Bengali entertainment.

The collaboration is aimed at helping Bengali artists, film music and independent musicians reach more listeners both in India and internationally.

The partnership brings together Warner Music India's international network and SVF Entertainment's strong position in Bengal's entertainment industry.

Warner Music Expands Into Bengal

Over the past few years, Warner Music India has increased its focus on regional music through partnerships and investments in South Indian, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri markets.

With this latest move, the company is now expanding into West Bengal, adding another important regional music market to its growing portfolio.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jay Mehta, managing director of recorded music and publishing for India and SAARC at Warner Music India, said Bengal played a major role in shaping India's cultural and musical identity. "Some of India's most enduring cultural movements have emerged from Bengal, and its music continues to inspire generations across borders," Mehta said. He added that SVF was the right partner to help bring Bengali music to a wider audience.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Opens Advance Bookings Early; Tickets Available Across India

"Through this partnership, we're strengthening our presence in Eastern India and creating a pathway for Bengali artists, soundtracks, and stories to reach listeners worldwide. This is a landmark moment for Bengali music and a major step in our mission to take India's regional music to the global stage," he said.

SVF's Legacy In Bengal

Headquartered in Kolkata, SVF Entertainment has been part of the Bengali entertainment industry for more than 30 years. During that time, the company has produced over 180 Bengali films and distributed more than 1,400 films in different languages. It has also built a large music catalogue while supporting independent musicians and live music events.

Mahendra Soni, co-founder of SVF Entertainment, said the partnership comes at a time when audiences are increasingly exploring music from different regions and languages. "For three decades, SVF has been committed to building platforms for Bengali artists, music and storytelling," Soni said.

"As audiences increasingly discover regional music beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries, this partnership with Warner Music India gives us an opportunity to take Bengali music to a much wider audience. Together, we can create new opportunities for our artists and repertoire while continuing to support the creative community behind them."

ALSO READ: Toy Story 5 Reviews: Pixar's Latest Adventure Earns Strong Praise From Critics

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.