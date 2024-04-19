Walmart Partners With Indian Institute Of Science To Launch Centre For Tech Excellence

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsWalmart Partners With Indian Institute Of Science To Launch Centre For Tech Excellence
Walmart Global Tech partners with Indian Institute of Science to launch Centre for Tech Excellence focusing on AI/ML, Computer Systems and Theoretical Computer Science.

19 Apr 2024, 08:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Walmart Store (Source: Official X Account)</p></div>
Walmart Store (Source: Official X Account)

Walmart Global Tech has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science here to launch the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence, which will focus on solving foundational problems in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Computer Systems and Theoretical Computer Science.

The centre will operate within IISc’s Department of Computer Science and Automation.

This initiative will bring on board and grant fellowships to highly-skilled Pre-doc, PhD and Post-doc candidates, a joint statement said on Friday.

Additionally, it will focus on nurturing a new generation of talent by mentoring students from tier-2 and tier-3 institutes in India through internships, workshops and Pre-doc opportunities, it said.

"It will also foster collaboration with leading international universities and help contribute to the global research community," the statement added.

