Hyperscale Push: Waaree Energies Bets Big On AI, Acquires 100% Stake In Green Data Centers From Subsidiary

Waaree Energies Ltd has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Waaree Green Data Centers Pvt Ltd and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, marking a move into hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centre infrastructure.

The company will acquire the entities from its subsidiary, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, for a cash consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

The acquisition covers Aurovault Data Centers Pvt Ltd and Sunstar Data Centers Pvt Ltd alongside Waaree Green Data Centers. Waaree Energies said it is evaluating opportunities to develop, own and operate data centres and allied digital infrastructure in India and overseas.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The transaction is a related-party deal, which the company said would be conducted on an arm's-length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Completion is expected during FY27, with no government or regulatory approvals listed as necessary for the acquisition.

Also Read | Waaree Energies Shares Fall Over 5% Even As Revenue Soars 79% YoY; Details

The move brings the proposed data centre business directly under Waaree Energies, positioning the listed company to explore digital infrastructure beyond its core energy operations.

However, the acquired entities are yet to commence operations, meaning the deal does not immediately add an operating data centre business to its portfolio.

The board approved the acquisition at its October 27 meeting, where it also cleared the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The results were accompanied by a limited review report from statutory auditor S R B C & Co LLP.

Also Read | From Rs 258 To Rs 826: Multibagger Smallcap Stock Delivers 220% Returns In Three Years, Q2 Topline Up 36%

The acquisition signals Waaree Energies' interest in the infrastructure supporting growing AI and cloud-computing demand, although the company has not disclosed specific investment commitments, project locations or capacity targets for its proposed data centre business.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.