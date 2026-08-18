Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Sees Sharp Monday Drop

Director Venky Atluri's Vishwanath and Sons saw a steep drop in collections on Monday as the film entered the weekdays. After a strong opening weekend that took its India net past Rs 50 crore and worldwide gross beyond Rs 100 crore, the Suriya-starrer slowed down on its first weekday.

Here's how the film performed on Monday.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 4. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 65.65 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 75.88 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 120.88 crore.

The Tamil version earned Rs 3.65 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 3.85 crore on Day 4.

Day-Wise Performance

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Friday and jumped 44.95% to Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it collected Rs 20.55 crore. On Monday, the film fell 63.5% to Rs 7.50 crore.

The film will now need steady weekday collections to keep its box office run on-track.

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Vishwanath And Sons: Story, Cast And Release Details

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes an unexpected turn as he deals with family responsibilities, ageing and a new romance. At its heart, the film looks at his relationships and the choices that force him to rethink what matters to him.

Directed by Venky Atluri, who previously made Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, the film stars Suriya alongside Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Nimish Ravi handling the cinematography and Navin Nooli serving as the editor.

The film released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and is Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. It has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 185 crore.

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