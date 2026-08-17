Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya Film Continues Impressive Worldwide Run

Vishwanath And Sons continued its theatrical run on Monday, with the film screening across multiple shows in India. The latest update indicates a slower pace compared with the weekend, as weekday audiences contributed to the film's ongoing box office performance.

Vishwanath And Sons Day 4 Box Office Collection

According to the latest box office Sacnilk, Vishwanath And Sons has recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.65 crore live on Day 4. The film was running across 2,645 shows with an overall occupancy of 24.0% on Monday.

The latest figure brings the film's cumulative net collection in India to Rs 60.80 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 70.34 crore, while the final collection figures for the day are yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Toy Story 5' And More — Movies, Series To Watch

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Sacnilk reports that the film opened with an India net collection of Rs 15.35 crore on its first Friday from 5,034 shows, recording 42.2% occupancy. On Saturday, the collection increased to Rs 22.25 crore, with 5,157 shows and 59.0% occupancy.

The movie continued its weekend run with Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday. It was screened across 4,876 shows and registered 53.2% occupancy. On the first Monday, the film recorded Rs 2.65 crore Live from 2,645 shows at 24.0% occupancy.

Language-Wise Collection On Day 4

Based on Sacnilk, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.49 crore Live on Day 4. It was screened across 1,637 shows and recorded 21.0% occupancy.

The Telugu version collected Rs 1.16 crore Live from 1,008 shows, registering 29.0% occupancy.

About Vishwanath And Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil-Telugu family drama that features Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who is determined to keep pursuing his sports career even though he is older and has family duties.

The story also follows his surprising connection with Maddy, a much younger woman, and explores themes like love, family, ambition, and the pressures of society.

ALSO READ | Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Starrer Scores Strong Opening Weekend, Mints This Much

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.