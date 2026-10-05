Verity Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Sees Another Dip After Strong Opening; Check Weekend Earnings

Verity witnessed another dip in its earnings on Day 3 after recording a decline a day earlier. The film, however, continued its theatrical run as it wrapped up its opening weekend.

Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, Verity earned Rs 1.36 crore, recording an 8.8% drop in collection from the previous day, as per TrackTollywood. It sold 34,763 tickets across 576 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 41.9% on Sunday. The film's entire Day 3 collection came from its English version. Its total gross collection after three days stood at Rs 4.97 crore.

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Among formats, 2D earned Rs 1.17 crore. 4DX collected Rs 17.73 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 1.59 lakh.

Verity collected Rs 47.58 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 1.64 crore on Day 1. The film earned Rs 1.49 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.36 crore on Day 3.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection for Verity on Day 3 with Rs 42.18 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 28.28 lakh. Delhi collected Rs 13.80 lakh, while Telangana earned Rs 11.20 lakh. Haryana and Gujarat recorded Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 5.41 lakh.

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Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 4.95 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 4.23 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 3.94 lakh. Madhya Pradesh and Kerala earned Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 1.87 lakh. Rajasthan collected Rs 1.73 lakh, while Punjab and Odisha recorded Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 1.39 lakh, followed by Chandigarh at Rs 89,980 and Assam at Rs 87,850. Uttarakhand collected Rs 62,960, while Chhattisgarh and Goa recorded Rs 59,440 and Rs 52,760, respectively.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that for October 6, Verity has recorded an India-tracked advance gross of Rs 19.98 lakh. A total of 9,927 tickets have been booked across 554 shows in 293 theatres spanning 71 cities. The film's overall occupancy currently stands at 12.6%, with 30 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

About Verity

Verity is a psychological drama, mystery and romantic thriller directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of an injured bestselling author, Verity Crawford. As Lowen settles into the Crawford family home, she discovers disturbing material that raises questions about Verity and the events surrounding her family. The film released in English theatres in India on October 2, 2026.

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