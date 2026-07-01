Validity Of FY26 Gold Import Quota Licences Under India-UAE Trade Pact Extended Till Sept 30

Importers who were granted tariff rate quota authorisation to import gold under the India-UAE free trade agreement during FY 2025-26 have been given more time to use those licences till September 30, according to a government order.

India and the UAE implemented a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in May 2022.

Under the pact, India agreed to import up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a one per cent tariff or duty concession under a tariff rate quota (TRQ).

"The validity of TRQ authorisations for import of gold... issued under the India-UAE CEPA, issued in the financial year 2025- 26, stands automatically extended up to 30.09.2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

It said that no separate application, composition fee, amendment or endorsement is required to avail this automatic extension of TRQ authorisation.

Gold imports from the UAE dipped 9 per cent to USD 15.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 16.83 billion in 2024-25. It stood at USD 7.64 billion in 2022-23, USD 3.08 billion in 2021-22 and USD 5.9 billion in 2020-21.

India's total gold imports last fiscal was about USD 72 billion, a jump of 24 per cent year-on-year, from USD 58 billion in 2024-25.

Further, in a separate trade notice, the DGFT said it has sought details from exporters who were issued authorisation to export wheat flour and related items.

"...the competent authority has decided to undertake a review of the utilisation of the quantities already allocated and to assess the requirement for further allocation of the unutilised quota, if any," it said.

The exporters would have to submit utilisation certificates issued by a Chartered Accountant indicating the quantity exported against the allocated authorisation till June 30, 2026, along with Shipping Bill details, and copies of valid export contracts/purchase orders, if available.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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