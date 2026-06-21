Gold Outlook: US-Iran Talks, Crude Oil Prices, Macro Data To Dictate Bullion This Week

Developments surrounding US-Iran negotiations, movement in crude oil prices and key global economic data are expected to steer gold and silver prices next week, analysts said.

The focus will squarely be on talks scheduled in Burgenstock, Switzerland, where US Vice President J D Vance is expected to lead discussions with Iranian officials to build on last week's framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities and reviving nuclear negotiations.

Analysts said the outcome of the talks could influence risk sentiment and energy markets, with implications for bullions.

Domestic commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session on Friday on account of Muharram.

"Gold and silver momentum looks sideways/corrective as focus will remain on the negotiation between Washington and Tehran and also on the flow of crude oil, LNG and raw materials from the Strait of Hormuz," Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said.

ALSO READ: Glitter Back? The Price Levels Gold, Silver Need To Cross For Further Upside

The precious metals ended last week on a lower note amid a strong rupee and diminishing demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures declined Rs 3,325, or 2.2%, to close at Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams. Silver slumped Rs 13,001, or 5.3%, to settle at Rs 2.33 lakh per kilogram.

"Gold remained under pressure throughout the week, ending nearly 2.2% lower as the precious metals faced headwinds from a combination of falling energy prices, a stronger Indian rupee, and a hawkish policy stance from the US Federal Reserve," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

A stronger rupee lowers the landed cost of imported gold, creating additional pressure on precious metals prices, he noted.

Globally, Comex gold futures rose marginally to end the week at $4,245.9 per ounce, while silver fell 2.03% at $66.32 per ounce in New York.

Mer said precious metals continued with their corrective momentum with international gold and silver weighed down by a stronger US dollar, with the index closed around at 100.60.

While concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict lent some support to bullion demand, however, investors remained more focused on developments in West Asia, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz following fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon, though the US Central Command disputed the claim and said shipping through the strategic waterway continued uninterrupted.

The US-Iran framework signed last week has set a 60-day deadline for negotiators to reach an agreement on the technical details, making the upcoming discussions a closely watched event for commodity markets.

Apart from geopolitical developments, investors will track the People's Bank of China's policy decision on Monday, flash manufacturing and services PMI data from major economies, US housing numbers, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data and consumer sentiment readings.

ALSO READ: Fed Fears? Gold, Silver Prices See No Major Breakout Despite Oil Slump — What To Expect

Commentary from Federal Reserve officials will also be watched closely for clues on the future interest-rate path and its impact on bullion prices.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.