US Court Decision Closes Two-Year Chapter, Strengthening Faith In Rule Of Law: Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said a nearly two-year-long “difficult and painful” process has come to an end, saying the experience had strengthened his faith in the rule of law and the justice system.

This development comes after a US Court dismissed the criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani on Monday. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis's decision to grant federal prosecutors the right to withdraw the charges came after he inquired into their reasons for doing so.

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Addressing members of the Adani Group, Adani said he would not describe the latest development as a vindication of the group's position despite having rejected the allegations against it from the beginning.

“You all know that from the very beginning, we had clearly rejected the allegations levelled against us. So perhaps you were expecting me to say today, ‘Our stand has been vindicated.' No, I will not say that,” Adani said.

Instead, Adani said the experience was more important for what it had taught him about life, people and relationships.

“This process lasted almost two years. The journey was difficult and painful. But it has strengthened my faith in the rule of law and the justice system,” he said.

Adani said it was important to believe in one's truth but also to stand up and fight for it “with complete fearlessness”.

He also linked the Adani Group's growth to the principle of a level playing field under the rule of law, describing himself as a first-generation entrepreneur.

“As a first-generation entrepreneur, I can also never forget that Adani's own journey is a story of the level playing field and opportunities that come from the rule of law,” he said.

'Most Difficult Years' Were Also Among Best

Adani credited the group's employees, workers, suppliers, vendors, contractors and partners with keeping operations running while the group faced intense scrutiny.

“When there was a great deal of noise outside, our teams, employees, workers, suppliers, vendors, contractors and partners were quietly doing their jobs,” he said.

He added that the years described as the group's most difficult had also been among its best.

“And perhaps that is why the years that we called our most difficult years also turned out to be among the best years in the history of our Group. The credit for that goes to all of you,” Adani said.

He also spoke about the support he received from people across the country, including strangers who told him they were standing with him or praying for him.

“They had no vested interest in me. There was only affection. I will never forget that affection for the rest of my life,” he said.

Adani Thanks Critics

Adani also thanked those who had criticised the group and asked difficult questions, saying he viewed criticism as an opportunity for self-reflection.

“Whatever the intention behind criticism may be, for me it is an opportunity to look within and make myself better,” he said.

He attributed both positive and difficult experiences to lessons that had made him more humble.

“Today, I do not ask why this trial came. I am grateful that it gave me an opportunity to learn something more, understand something more and perhaps become a little more humble,” Adani said.

He said the conclusion of the chapter was not a reason for the group to slow down.

“One chapter has ended, but our journey is very long, and our responsibility is even greater,” he said.

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Adani called on the group's employees and stakeholders to carry the lessons from the period forward, work harder and contribute to the goal of a “developed India”.

He ended the address by thanking the group for its trust, support and affection.

“Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,” he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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