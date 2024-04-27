NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsUK Considers Sending Forces To Gaza To Help Deliver Aid: BBC
ADVERTISEMENT

UK Considers Sending Forces To Gaza To Help Deliver Aid: BBC

The British forces could drive trucks off landing craft along a floating causeway onto a beach and transport goods to a secure distribution area ashore, though no decision has been made, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

27 Apr 2024, 05:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A Palestinian woman reacts to an Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, April 22, 2024. The Israeli military said the head of its intelligence division quit over the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas, an attack that left about 1,200 dead and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg
A Palestinian woman reacts to an Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, April 22, 2024. The Israeli military said the head of its intelligence division quit over the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas, an attack that left about 1,200 dead and triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is contemplating sending soldiers to Gaza to support aid deliveries once a new corridor opens in May, the BBC reported. 

The British forces could drive trucks off landing craft along a floating causeway onto a beach and transport goods to a secure distribution area ashore, though no decision has been made, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. 

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military campaign following the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The US, UK and EU are putting pressure on the Israeli government to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory to ease the humanitarian crisis.

The UK Ministry of Defence and Israeli army declined to comment to the BBC. 

To view the source of this information click here

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT