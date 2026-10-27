Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Loses Weekend Momentum

After a promising opening weekend, Udta Teer faced a steep Monday slump at the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the spy comedy saw collections plunge by over 60% on Day 4, even as its worldwide earnings continued to rise.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 3.15 crore net in India across 5,805 shows on Day 4, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 22.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 27.12 crore.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 33.87 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,70,915 people watched Udta Teer on Day 4, taking its total footfalls in India to approximately 10.43 lakh.

Region-Wise Collection

Mumbai led the city-wise collections for Udta Teer on Day 4 with Rs 44.75 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 42.74 lakh and Bengaluru at Rs 20.97 lakh, according to TrackTollywood.

State-wise, Maharashtra topped the list with Rs 82.72 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 49.13 lakh and Delhi at Rs 42.74 lakh. Bengaluru recorded the highest city occupancy at 22.7%, while Karnataka led among states at 18.8%.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2. Its earnings rose to Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking the film's opening-weekend total to Rs 19.55 crore.

However, the film's collections dropped to Rs 3.15 crore on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 22.70 crore.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer released in theatres on October 23.

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