Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 11: Vijay Deverakonda's Period Drama Sees Monday Dip

Ranabaali has witnessed a significant drop in box office collections as it enters its second week in theatres. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer saw its earnings fall on Monday after a modest second weekend, with its worldwide collection continuing to climb.

Here's a look at the film's Day 11 box office collection.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India across 1,510 shows on Day 11, marking a 56.9% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 54.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 63.05 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Overseas, the period action drama earned Rs 15 lakh on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12.20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 75.25 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,22,065 people watched Ranabaali on Day 11, taking its total footfalls in India to approximately 43.70 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Report

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1.35 crore to the film's Day 11 gross collection. Karnataka added Rs 9 lakh, while the rest of India contributed Rs 1 lakh. The film recorded a total tracked gross of Rs 1.45 crore across these markets.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Sharp Drop After Weekend Rise

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4, before earnings rose to Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 45.20 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 10. Its earnings fell to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 11, taking its total India net collection to Rs 54.25 crore.

The film's Day 11 collection was also 76.9% lower than the Rs 5.40 crore it earned on the same weekday a week earlier.

About The Film

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Arnold Vosloo. It was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 58 minutes.

ALSO READ: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Sees Sharp Drop

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.