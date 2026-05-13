Uber To Set Up Its First Data Center In India With Adani Group

Ride-hailing giant Uber is set to establish its first data center in India in partnership with the Adani Group, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced on Wednesday following a meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad.

"Great to meet Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani Group. As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale — from India, for the world," Khosrowshahi said in a post on X.

Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group.



As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech.… pic.twitter.com/jll5NcPT4l — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) May 13, 2026

The data center, expected to be operational later this year, will be used to test and deploy Uber's technology, as revealed by Khosrowshahi.

It appears Uber is keen on using India's tech infrastructure to not only boost its domestic operations but also as a platform for global-scale development, with the Adani Group likely to play a key role in ensuring that.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, in a recent address, had highlighted the important of data and intelligence, noting that two of the biggest economies of the world in China and United States have already realised their true value.

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