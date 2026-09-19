Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Beats Yash Starrer With A Big Edge

Hanuman Ansh continues its phenomenal box-office run, earning significantly more than Yash-starrer Toxic on Friday despite being in its seventh week. The devotional drama collected Rs 5 crore on Day 43, while Toxic earned Rs 6 lakh on Day 24 in India. Hanuman Ansh thus earned Rs 4.94 crore more than the Yash starrer on their respective days, underlining its strong hold at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Enters Seventh Week

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 5 crore net on Day 43 across 6,462 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 248.38 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 293.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The Day 43 collection represents a 20% drop from the previous day's Rs 6.25 crore. Despite the decline, the spiritual drama continues to maintain a strong pace at the box office. The film entered its seventh week after earning Rs 80.25 crore in its sixth week.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 43, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 23 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 316.30 crore.

The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 18% on Day 43. Morning shows registered 8% occupancy, which increased to 16.38% in the afternoon and 20.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 27.08%.

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Toxic Day 24 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 6 lakh net in India on Day 24, down from Rs 14 lakh on Day 23.

With its Day 24 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 249.69 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 297.99 crore. The film's total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 341.74 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 1 lakh from 11 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 5 lakh from 48 shows.

Hanuman Ansh's Strong Run Despite Smaller Release

The comparison becomes more notable given the difference in their theatrical scale. Toxic had a much wider release across multiple languages, while Hanuman Ansh started with a significantly smaller footprint before gaining momentum through positive word of mouth.

The difference was evident earlier as well. On Day 7, Toxic earned Rs 7.85 crore net from 12,894 shows, while Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore on its Day 26 from just 7,008 shows.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Set in post-independence Goa, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore and released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Toxic opened with an estimated Rs 120.75 crore gross on Day 1 from 24,579 shows, with a blended occupancy of 56.1%. Its worldwide gross reached Rs 322 crore after eight days, according to figures cited from Sacnilk. However, its daily collections declined considerably after the opening week.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, opened to just Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 before gradually picking up pace at the box office.

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